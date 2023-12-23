Live
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni will start working in the nets soon, says CSK CEO KS Viswanathan
- Global chip market to recover in 2024 with 20% annual growth
- No construction & demolition work among restrictions as GRAP-III imposed in Delhi
- On eve of convocation ceremony, Bengal Guv removes JU’s interim VC
- Delhi: Atishi orders swift repairs, maintenance ahead of R-Day celebrations
- Polycab India says I-T Dept initiated searches at its premises, plants
- Major rejig in Cong ahead of 2024 LS polls; Priyanka removed as party's UP in-charge
- K'taka CM thanks Kharge for naming him in Cong's Manifesto Committee for 2024 polls
- BJP slams Kejriwal govt over supply of 'non-standard medicines' to hospitals
- Actor Ryan O'Neal died of congestive heart failure
Just In
On eve of convocation ceremony, Bengal Guv removes JU’s interim VC
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Saturday removed Buddhadeb Sau as the interim vice-chancellor of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU).
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Saturday removed Buddhadeb Sau as the interim vice-chancellor of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU).
The development came on the eve of the convocation ceremony of JU on Sunday, creating uncertainty over the event at the last moment.
The Governor, by virtue of being the chancellor of all state universities, had appointed Sau as the interim vice-chancellor in August this year after the tragic ragging related death of a fresher at the boys’ hostel of the university.
Before Sau’s appointment, JU was running headless without a permanent vice-chancellor for a long time.
Although Sau himself refused to make any comment on his removal from the chair, JU insiders claimed that he went into the bad books of the Governor by announcing the date of the convocation after holding a meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu, bypassing the office of the Governor as the chancellor of all state universities.
“Traditionally, the convocation ceremony of JU is organised on December 24 every year. But now it seems that this year there will be a breach in the tradition, since the question is, in absence of a vice-chancellor, permanent or interim, who will be presiding over the event,” a JU insider pointed out.