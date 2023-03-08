On Women's Day, Swapna Suresh slams Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: On International Women's Day, the prime accused in the gold smuggling and the Life Mission bribery cases - Swapna Suresh took to her Facebook to slam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Happy women's day ! I am a woman fighting against the Hon'ble Chief Minister and his family for their illegal activities for selling us Keralites pathetically and for their selfish business empire, but unfortunately no woman supports me publicly....hehe becoz this ruling party proves that they can give birth to crores of widows or crores of motherless children.

"Honourable CM Happy Women's Day to you. Please sweeten your mouth tomorrow thinking you have defeated a woman unsuccessfully until now and I will celebrate 'World Useless Men's Day' soon. History will repeat once again."

Swapna has been going hammer and tongs against Vijayan and his family, and even challenged him to file a defamation case or get her arrested for her outbursts.

She has been particularly harsh ever since Vijayan said inside and outside the Assembly that 'he doesn't know her'.

She then said she will come out with all evidence regarding their meetings at his office and official residence.

Her latest outbursts come a day after Vijayan's closest aide -- his assistant private secretary C.M. Raveendran -- was let off after around 10 hours of questioning in the alleged bribery case of Life Mission by the Enforcement Directorate at Kochi. And, on Wednesday he appeared again before the ED officers.

Vijayan's former principal secretary and now retired top IAS official M. Sivasankar is presently in jail in connection with the Life Mission case.