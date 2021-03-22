Top
One killed, dozen injured in balcony collapses in Uttar Pradesh

One killed, dozen injured in balcony collapses in Uttar Pradesh
One killed, dozen injured in balcony collapses in Uttar Pradesh

Highlights

A man was killed and 12 others were injured when a balcony collapsed during a wedding ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Monday.

Firozabad (UP) : A man was killed and 12 others were injured when a balcony collapsed during a wedding ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in Kutubpur village, they said.

Several people had gathered to witness a marriage ceremony when the balcony of the house belonging to Zakir Ali collapsed, SP (City) M C Misra said.

Badshah alias Arvind (35), who was standing under the balcony, died in the incident while 12 others were injured and are undergoing treatment, the SP said.

The body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, the SP added.

