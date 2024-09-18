One more step towards Simultaneous Polls

New Delhi: Moving forward in the direction of holding simultaneous elections, the the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee headed by former president of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The Committee had recommended that the Jamli elections be implemented in two phases. In the first phase to conduct Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously and in the second phase conduct local body elections (panchayat and municipalities) within 100 days of general elections.

It said the electoral rolls for elections should be common for all elections. The Government said that it will initiate detailed discussions throughout the country by constituting an implementation group. The committee observed that the extensive feedback has shown that there was widespread support for simultaneous polls in the country.