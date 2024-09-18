  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > National

One more step towards Simultaneous Polls

One more step towards Simultaneous Polls
x
Highlights

Moving forward in the direction of holding simultaneous elections, the the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee headed by former president of India Ram Nath Kovind.

New Delhi: Moving forward in the direction of holding simultaneous elections, the the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee headed by former president of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The Committee had recommended that the Jamli elections be implemented in two phases. In the first phase to conduct Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously and in the second phase conduct local body elections (panchayat and municipalities) within 100 days of general elections.

It said the electoral rolls for elections should be common for all elections. The Government said that it will initiate detailed discussions throughout the country by constituting an implementation group. The committee observed that the extensive feedback has shown that there was widespread support for simultaneous polls in the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick