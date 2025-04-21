One temple, one cremation ground: RSS chief Bhagwat

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for social unity asking the public to embrace "one temple, one well, and one cremation ground" for all. Bhagwat stressed the importance of "sanskar" (values) as the foundation of Hindu society, calling on members to build a community anchored in tradition, cultural heritage, and moral integrity. He also advocated for celebrating festivals together as a means to reinforce national pride and promote social unity. He encouraged swayamsevaks to actively engage with all sections of society—welcoming them into their homes—to foster harmony and unity at the grassroots level. During his five-day visit to Aligarh, Bhagwat addressed swayamsevaks at two shakhas—one at HB Inter College and another at Panchan Nagri Park—highlighting that genuine social unity is essential for India to realize its global role in promoting peace. Meanwhile, the Congress attacked the saffron organisation of creating a "divide among communities" calling the Waqf (Amendment) Act a "conspiracy" of the BJP and the RSS.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the BJP-RSS duo saying that they were "against poor, women and weaker sections of society". Addressing a rally in Bihar, Kharge said, "They are against the poor, women, and the weaker sections of society….they (RSS-BJP) can't think for the betterment of society. They believe in dividing society based on caste and religion."

"The Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament is a conspiracy of the BJP and the RSS to create divide among communities," he added.

This comes days after Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal questioned when the RSS would name a Dalit, Muslim, or woman as its head, noting Mallikarjun Kharge was a Dalit.