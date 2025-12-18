'Op Sindoor showcased India’s swift, high-impact air power': Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India’s ability to conduct swift, high-impact and short-duration military operations was clearly demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, asserting that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has emerged as a technologically advanced, operationally agile and strategically confident force.

Addressing the Air Force Commanders’ Conclave in New Delhi, the Defence Minister praised the IAF for the courage, speed and precision with which it destroyed terror camps during the operation and for effectively handling what he termed Pakistan’s “irresponsible reaction” following the strikes.

Highlighting the growing public trust in the Armed Forces, particularly India’s air defence capabilities, the Defence Minister said the calm response of citizens during attempted Pakistani attacks on Indian installations reflected confidence in the country’s operational preparedness. “Usually, when enemy attacks, people hide. This time, people continued with their daily routines,” he said.

Emphasising the need to constantly assess an adversary’s offensive and defensive capabilities, Singh urged IAF commanders to draw lessons from Operation Sindoor and remain vigilant to future challenges.

Referring to recent global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Balakot air strikes and Operation Sindoor, Singh said air power has become a decisive force in modern warfare.

“Air power gives any leadership the capability to deliver a clear strategic message to the adversary that every step will be taken to uphold national interests. Through speed, reach, and precision, air power has become an effective tool for aligning the nation’s objectives with military means,” he said.

The Defence Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s security apparatus, noting that 21st-century warfare is increasingly driven by technology, ideas and adaptability.

He stressed the growing importance of cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, satellite-based surveillance and space-enabled capabilities, along with precision-guided weapons and real-time intelligence.

Singh expressed confidence that the 'Sudarshan Chakra', announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address, will play a crucial role in protecting national assets. He also said the development of indigenous jet engines has been declared a national mission.

Highlighting collaboration with the private sector, startups and MSMEs, Singh said initiatives like iDEX and ADITI are drawing young innovators into defence manufacturing. He noted that as of November 2025, a total of 672 winners have emerged from 565 iDEX challenges, including 96 linked to the IAF.

Describing Operation Sindoor as a model of tri-service synergy, the Defence Minister stressed the importance of jointness among the three Services. He also lauded the IAF’s humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in India and abroad.

The conclave was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and senior IAF commanders. Rajnath Singh was received by Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and briefed on the IAF’s operational readiness.