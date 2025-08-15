Op Sindoor testament to India’s unwavering resolve to protect its sovereignty, says PM Modi

India celebrated its 79th Independence Day on Friday with a rich tribute to the Armed Forces and a renewed national commitment to building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering his 12th consecutive address from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In a speech marked by patriotic fervour and strategic resolve, PM Modi said the mission had struck “deep into Pakistani territory” and sent a strong message to India’s adversaries.

“Our Armed Forces have once again demonstrated their unmatched courage and precision. Operation Sindoor is a testament to India’s unwavering resolve to protect its sovereignty,” he declared.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations were themed 'Naya Bharat', reflecting the country’s accelerating journey toward becoming a developed nation by its centenary of independence in 2047.

The ceremonial grounds at Gyanpath bore the emblem of Operation Sindoor, with floral decorations echoing the mission’s motif.

In a dramatic aerial tribute, two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals over the Red Fort as the Prime Minister hoisted the national flag. One helicopter flew the Tricolour, while the other carried a flag depicting Operation Sindoor, symbolising the nation’s gratitude to its Armed Forces.

The celebrations drew thousands of attendees, including dignitaries, schoolchildren, and citizens from across the country.

Security was tight, and the atmosphere was charged with patriotic pride as cultural performances and military displays unfolded throughout the morning.

"The Prime Minister’s address also touched upon India’s developmental milestones, youth empowerment, and technological advancements,” PM Modi said.

As India steps into its 79th year of independence, the twin pillars of national security and inclusive development stood tall at the heart of the celebrations. Operation Sindoor, now etched into the nation’s collective memory, served as both a tribute and a rallying cry for a confident, self-reliant India.