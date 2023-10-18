Operation Ajay: Fifth Flight Brings Indians And Nepalese Nationals Back From Tel Aviv

On Tuesday, a SpiceJet flight carrying 286 passengers, including 18 Nepalese nationals, arrived at the Delhi airport from Tel Aviv. This flight marks the fifth in a series of operations called "Operation Ajay" initiated by the Indian government. The primary objective of this operation is to facilitate the return of Indian citizens who wish to come back from Israel amidst the ongoing intense conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.



The External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, posted on a social media platform that this flight, under Operation Ajay, brought back 286 passengers, with 18 of them being Nepalese nationals. He also shared images of the passengers being welcomed at the airport, where Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan was present.

It's worth noting that among the passengers on this flight, 22 individuals were from the state of Kerala.

The SpiceJet aircraft, an A340, initially encountered a technical issue after landing in Tel Aviv on a previous day. As a result, the plane was temporarily taken to Jordan for necessary repairs. Following the successful rectification of the technical problem, the aircraft returned to Delhi, bringing back passengers from Tel Aviv. The original schedule had called for the plane's return to the national capital on Monday morning but was delayed due to the technical issue.