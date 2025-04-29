Live
- Nimrat Kaur: In real life, I’m most protective of my younger sister
- NGO Assn condemns terrorist attack
- Prashant’s family denounces crowdfunding drive
- Rape accused marries victim in jail
- Dhenkanal mangoes to be exported abroad
- Good news! RoB at Uddamgadda nears completion
- BRS model symbolises graft, anarchy: BJP
- K Raghu, C Srinivasa Rao appointed Members of TGERC
- Vedanta’s Matri Van initiative for a greener tomorrow
- KCR must apologise to Rahul Gandhi: Jagga Reddy
Oppn demands spl session of Parl on Pahalgam
New Delhi: More opposition MPs on Monday joined the call for convening a special session of Parliament in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
RJD MP Manoj Jha wrote to PM Modi, while CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar sent a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, urging them to convene a special session of Parliament to express the will of the nation and send a message of unity.
Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal had on Sunday requested political parties to urge the government to convene a special session of Parliament as early as possible in May.
