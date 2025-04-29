Oppn demands spl session of Parl on Pahalgam

New Delhi: More opposition MPs on Monday joined the call for convening a special session of Parliament in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

RJD MP Manoj Jha wrote to PM Modi, while CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar sent a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, urging them to convene a special session of Parliament to express the will of the nation and send a message of unity.

Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal had on Sunday requested political parties to urge the government to convene a special session of Parliament as early as possible in May.