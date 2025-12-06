Drone breach near Silathoranam triggers security alarm at Tirumala

Tirupati: Anunex pected drone sighting above the Silathoranam rock arch in Tirumala on Friday has renewed concerns about safety measures at the hill shrine, particularly at its key access routes.

The issue surfaced when devotees touring the famed natural arch noticed a drone hovering over the heritage site. Alarmed by the presence of the device in a prohibited zone, some visitors filmed the drone. Their clips quickly spread online, prompting officials to take note of the incident.

Acting on the viral footage, teams from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ vigilance unit and forest personnel rushed to the location. They traced the drone and detained two individuals — identified as Sulakshan Das and Arjun Das — for further questioning after confiscating the gadget.

Authorities reminded that flying drones anywhere in Tirumala has been off-limits since May, extending to all temples and other sensitive spots in Tirupati district. Even in areas where drones are allowed, operators must secure clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and local police. Investigators are now checking whether the two men followed any of these mandatory procedures.

The incident has also raised doubts about how the drone made its way past the Alipiri checkpoint, the heavily monitored entry point to the hill town guarded by the Special Protection Force and TTD security staff. Officials said a detailed probe is in progress to trace the origins of the drone and identify any lapses in the security system.