Hyderabad to host 3-day Navy Band extravaganza for Navy Week 2025

Hyderabad: The Indian Navy is commemorating Navy Week 2025 with a se-ries of celebratory events in Hyderabad, including a three-day Navy Band Concert beginning on 6th December. The occasion marks Indian Navy Day, which is observed annually on 4th December to honour the historic Operation Trident of 1971, when Indian Naval warships executed precision strikes on Karachi harbour, significantly contributing to the creation of Bangladesh.

Rear Admiral Ashwani Kumar Tikoo, Director of the Directorate of Marine Design and Engineering (DMDE), Secunderabad, and the Senior Naval Officer at Hyderabad, will host the concert. The Naval Band from the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, will perform at Navy House, Bolarum, on 6th and 7th December.

The opening concert on 6th December will be attended by veteran officers from the tri-services, with Vice Admiral S R Sarma (Retired) gracing the occasion as Chief Guest. On 7th December, State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will preside as Chief Guest, alongside personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, state dignitar-ies, and representatives from various organisations.

Extending the celebrations to the wider public, the Navy Band will perform at Sarath City Mall, Kondapur, Hyderabad, on 8th December. This outreach event aims to bring the spirit of Navy Week closer to citizens, showcasing the Navy’s rich traditions and musical excellence.