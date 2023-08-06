Live
Oppn indulges in negative politics, doesn't appreciate development, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the opposition, saying that it neither wants to do anything constructive nor will appreciate the development work done in the last few years.
In his virtual address after laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations via video conferencing, Modi said, "Unfortunately, a faction of the opposition follows the old ways even today. They will neither do any work themselves nor let others do anything."
"The country built a modern Parliament building, but this faction opposed the new Parliament building. We redeveloped Kartavya Path but they opposed that too. When we built National War Memorial, they criticised it too," he said, attacking the opposition.
The prime minister said that to honour Sardar Patel, the "Statue of Unity" was erected in Gujarat, however none of the opposition leaders ever visited it and paid their obeisance to the freedom fighter.
"They remember Sardar Patel only during elections. We need to move ahead with our positive politics of development and leave behind negative politics," he added.
The prime minister further informed that on August 7, India will celebrate National Handloom Day dedicated to the Swadeshi movement.
"The day stands for every Indian as a reminder of 'Vocal for Local'. A few days later, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we should opt for eco-friendly celebrations," Modi said.