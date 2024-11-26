Oppn stalls Parl over Adani issue, Manipur

New Delhi : The winter session of Parliament began on a stormy note and the proceedings were disrupted in both Houses of Parliament as the Opposition demanded a JPC on Adani bribery case, violence in Manipur and Sambhal incident in which a person died in Uttar Pradesh.

While the Opposition said they would continue to press for acceptance of their demands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Opposition was indulging in ‘disruptive politics’.

Slamming the Opposition for disrupting the proceedings in Parliament, the Prime Minister said that those rejected by the people are trying to take control of Parliament. In his brief address, Modi said it was unfortunate that for selfish political gains, a handful of people “who have not been accepted by people”, are constantly trying to create disorder in Parliament and disrupt it with the help of a few. “They are unable to achieve their aim by interrupting Parliament’s proceedings. What is most painful is that new and young members of Parliament who have new ideas and enthusiasm are unable to speak,” he said. While Modi spoke, leaders of Opposition parties convened to chalk out their strategy at the office of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. They are likely to continue with their protests on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha began by offering tributes to the departed MPs. Soon after that the House plunged into ruckus as Opposition demanded a JPC on issues like Adani bribe charge, violence in Sambhal in UP and Manipur.

They raised slogans demanding discussion on these issues. BJP MP Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair adjourned the House proceedings till Wednesday following a huge uproar from the Opposition. On Tuesday, Parliament will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of Indian Constitution.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition raised slogans after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed all 13 notices from MPs under rule 267, seeking discussion on key issues. Dhankar said he was not convinced to accept the notices and initially adjourned the House for 15 minutes. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who also served a notice seeking urgent discussion on the Adani issue, said he was ready to explain the importance of the issue. “The image of the country has been tarnished globally and yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supporting Adani,” Kharge charged.

Dhankar refused to suspend the House proceedings for discussion and said nothing that Kharge says will go on record. After the Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Dhankar adjourned the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha till Wednesday.