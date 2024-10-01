Opposition Condemns Detention Of Ladakhi Activists At Delhi Border

Opposition leaders have strongly criticized the detention of Ladakhi activists, including renowned figure Sonam Wangchuk, as they attempted to enter Delhi. The group, numbering around 120, was stopped at the capital's border on Monday night while marching to demand sixth schedule status for Ladakh.



Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) denounced the police-imposed curfew as "very bad," while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi labeled the detentions "unacceptable." A former Delhi Chief Minister asserted that all citizens have the right to enter the national capital.

The march, which began in Leh on September 1, aimed to pressure the central government to resume talks with Ladakh's leadership. Key demands include Ladakh's inclusion in the Constitution's sixth schedule, granting local law-making powers to safeguard land rights and cultural identity. Additionally, the protesters seek separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

Authorities initially asked the group to turn back, citing prohibitory orders in Delhi until October 5. When the marchers persisted, police detained them. Wangchuk shared footage from the border showing a significant police presence as their buses were halted. He noted that while they initially believed they were being escorted, it became clear they were facing detention.

This incident has reignited discussions about regional autonomy and constitutional protections for Ladakh, drawing attention from national political figures and highlighting the ongoing debate about the union territory's status.