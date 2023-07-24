Opposition continues to stall Parliament. Speaker adjourns Lok Sabha till Tuesday

New Delhi: The Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from discussion on Manipur while all leaders of I.N.D.I.A are demanding it.

But the government said that they were ready to discuss and it was the Congress and team 26 which was running away from discussion. Their intention is to create log jam in parliament and run away. The government is ready to discuss Manipur and atrocities on women across the country.

On Monday too since morning the opposition resorted to continuous protests seeking Modi’s statement on the Manipur sitautio, The house was adjourned in the morning till noon and there was no change in the situation even after it reassembled.

Amit Shah, who was in the house, when it reconvened at 2:30 pm, said that the government is ready for the discussion over the Manipur crisis but the opposition however stuck to its position, asking for Modi’s response in Lok Sabha.

The home minister stood up in the house and urged the protesting opposition to allow the discussion to take place, as it is an important issue and the nation should get to know the reality of the sensitive situation prevailing there.

He wondered why the opposition was not interested in having a discussion on Manipur. The opposition however stuck to its position, asking for Modi's response in Lok Sabha on the Manipur issue.

Even Speaker Om Birla urged the opposition to allow the home minister to initiate a discussion on Manipur, as home ministry is the nodal ministry for the situation prevailing in the state.

“The opposition is trying to establish a new tradition by seeking prime minister’s response on the matter, which is not right,” Birla said. However, as Congress-led opposition continued with its slogan shouting, Birla adjourned the House till tomorrow.

Owing to the pandemonium, only a few bills could be introduced in Lok Sabha and Question Hour ran for half an hour.