Opposition Parties Demands Dismissal Of Rail Minister Over Odisha Train Tragedy

The opposition leaders have questioned the potential oversights and difficulties with railway safety that led to the nation's deadliest rail tragedy in more than 20 years. Party leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Randeep Singh Surjewala, have demanded the rail ministry to be transparent about the horrible disaster while Congress has chosen to wait until the rescue and relief activities are complete.



On the other hand, the ministry of railways said that from late Saturday night the restoration work at the spot of the train hitting in Balasore, Odisha, is proceeding quickly. The ministry reported that for the quick restoration of the tracks, more than seven poclain machines, two accident relief trains, and three to four railway and road cranes had been dispatched.

Aditya Kumar Chowdhary, the South Eastern Railway's chief of public relations, stated that movement on the damaged rails would soon be resumed. As quickly as feasible, according to Chowdhary, traffic is being attempted to be restored. Cranes and poclain machines were seen working together to remove a train's engine from the track in the aerial footage.

Meanwhile, the death toll had increased around 294 people and more than 1,000 were injured. A flood of patients has overrun the hospitals in Balasore. As the passengers' families search for their loved ones, the identification of the bodies is still ongoing.