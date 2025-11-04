OPS loyalist Manoj Pandian joins DMK, announces resignation as MLA

In a major political shift in Tamil Nadu, Alangulam MLA Manoj Pandian, a staunch supporter of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, joined the ruling DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Moments after joining the DMK at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, Pandian announced that he would resign from his MLA post later in the evening.

Manoj Pandian, the son of former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker B.H. Pandian was one of the earliest leaders to rally behind O. Panneerselvam when the latter revolted against V.K. Sasikala in 2017.

Even after being expelled from the AIADMK, Pandian remained a loyal ally of Panneerselvam, standing with him through multiple political battles.

Speaking to the media after joining the DMK, Pandian said his decision came after deep reflection on Tamil Nadu’s current political climate and his personal values.

“I have taken this crucial decision after carefully considering the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin -- a leader who upholds Dravidian ideology, stands firm in the face of challenges, and pursues progress without compromise. I believe he embodies the spirit of social justice and inclusive governance,” he said.

Explaining his resignation from the Assembly, Pandian stated, “I am resigning from my MLA post today evening. This decision is not for my family or personal gain -- it is for principles and ideology. I have joined a movement that stands for progressive values and people’s welfare.”

Pandian also took a veiled dig at his former party, the AIADMK, saying it was going through “a most unfortunate phase”.

“The AIADMK is no longer independent; it has become subservient to another organisation and follows external instructions. This is not the legacy that M.G.R. or Jayalalithaa envisioned,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Stalin, Pandian added that the DMK leader had welcomed him “with a warm smile and open heart”.

His induction marks another significant setback for the O. Panneerselvam faction, which has been steadily losing ground since its expulsion from the AIADMK in 2023. Pandian’s move is expected to further consolidate the DMK’s influence in southern Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.