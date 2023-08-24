Organised crime syndicate case: Delhi court acquits Neeraj Bawana, Rambeer Shokeen, others

New Delhi : A Delhi court has acquitted five gangsters including a former independent member of the Delhi assembly Rambeer Shokken, who is also convicted under section 174-A (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Special Judge Geentanjali Goel acquitted -- Neeraj Bawana, Pankaj Sherawat, Shokeen, Bawana's associates Naveen Dabas and Rahul Dabas -- in a case involving the operation of an organised crime syndicate in the Delhi-NCR region.



The court found that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).



The court agreed with the arguments presented by defense advocates M S Khan and Qausar Khan, who said that the prosecution lacked the necessary evidence to prove the case against the accused.



Shokeen, however would face a maximum imprisonment of one month for the conviction, and the court will hear arguments on sentence for Shokeen on August 26.

