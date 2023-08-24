Live
- BRICS rejects 'double standards' in countering terrorism
- Chandrayaan-3 success not just a milestone for India but for global space research too says PM Narendra Modi
- The Rise of Online Investment Platforms: Transforming the Way We Invest
- BJP to come up with new apps as part of its new social media campaign strategy
- Organised crime syndicate case: Delhi court acquits Neeraj Bawana, Rambeer Shokeen, others
- Congress announces general secretaries and secretaries for Chhattisgarh
- Karnataka High Court to Revisit Excessive Fares Case After Ride-Hailing Companies Charge Extra
- Pilot says Congress will retain power in Rajasthan, slams BJP
- Priyanka Gandhi appeals Centre to declare rain led destruction in Himachal as natural calamity
- Vijayan addresses poll rally; remains mum on row over dealings of daughter's firm
Just In
Organised crime syndicate case: Delhi court acquits Neeraj Bawana, Rambeer Shokeen, others
A Delhi court has acquitted five gangsters including a former independent member of the Delhi assembly Rambeer Shokken, who is also convicted under section 174-A (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
New Delhi : A Delhi court has acquitted five gangsters including a former independent member of the Delhi assembly Rambeer Shokken, who is also convicted under section 174-A (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Special Judge Geentanjali Goel acquitted -- Neeraj Bawana, Pankaj Sherawat, Shokeen, Bawana's associates Naveen Dabas and Rahul Dabas -- in a case involving the operation of an organised crime syndicate in the Delhi-NCR region.
The court found that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
The court agreed with the arguments presented by defense advocates M S Khan and Qausar Khan, who said that the prosecution lacked the necessary evidence to prove the case against the accused.
Shokeen, however would face a maximum imprisonment of one month for the conviction, and the court will hear arguments on sentence for Shokeen on August 26.