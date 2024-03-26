Our principles more important, says Sukhbir Badal after BJP decides to contest alone in Punjab

Chandigarh: Hours after the BJP announced it would go alone in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said for his party, "principles are more important than the number games".

"The Shiromani Akali Dal is not just a political party driven by number games, unlike some national parties. We are a 103-year-old movement with a clear vision and we have always stood by and for principles," he said in a statement here.

"That will continue to be our goal. The Shiromani Akali Dal core committee has already made our position and priorities clear. For us, it is principles above politics and issues above any political numbers. We are the largest democratic representative organisation of farmers and have always led the fight for their rights from the front and introduced historic measures in governments for their welfare. Our party stands by high principles and is committed to safeguarding Panth and Punjab," Badal asserted.

After "talks" with the SAD remained inconclusive, the BJP announced its decision to go alone in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, where polling is slated on June 1.

Punjab unit President Sunil Jakhar said the BJP had decided to contest elections in the state alone.

"We took this call after wide consultations with the people, party leaders and workers. The decision is aimed at a bright future for Punjab's youth, farmers, traders, and backward classes. The works done for Punjab under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership are evident. In the last 10 years, every grain of produce of Punjab's farmers has been procured and fair MSP (minimum support price) sent to the bank accounts of farmers within a week," he said, adding that "the decision has been taken in the interest of a safe and secure border state of Punjab and I am sure people will support the BJP in the June 1 election".

Snapping over two-decade-long ties, the SAD pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance in September 2020 after sharp differences emerged over the now-repealed three controversial farm laws.

The SAD was one of the oldest allies of the BJP. It was among the first to support the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996.