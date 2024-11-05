Outgoing Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Emphasizes True Judicial Independence Ahead Of Retirement

As he prepares to step down on November 10, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasized that judicial independence doesn’t always equate to ruling against the government. Speaking at an event in Delhi, he urged the public to trust judges to make decisions impartially, regardless of political implications.

Reflecting on recent rulings, Chief Justice Chandrachud noted that while striking down the electoral bonds scheme, he was lauded for his independence, but stressed that judicial independence shouldn’t be defined by whether decisions favor or oppose the government. "If a ruling supports the government, it doesn’t mean the judiciary lacks independence," he remarked.

On February 15, under his leadership, a five-judge Constitution Bench unanimously deemed the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional, ending a controversial political funding mechanism introduced in 2018.

Chief Justice Chandrachud expanded on traditional definitions of judicial independence, which focused primarily on separation from the executive. However, he said today’s judiciary also faces pressures from interest and pressure groups, particularly via social media, which often seek favorable judgments.

He emphasized that independence means allowing judges to follow their conscience, guided by law and the Constitution, regardless of public or political expectations. "The judiciary’s stability relies on letting judges decide cases as justice demands, whether the verdict favors the government or not," he concluded.