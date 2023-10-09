Live
Outrage Erupts as Shocking Video Of Man Set On Fire In Manipur Sparks Anguish
- The Opposition and INDIA express deep sadness and shame over a disturbing video from Manipur, showing a tribal man being set on fire in a trench.
- The video, possibly from early May, raises concerns about the ongoing unrest in the region.
The Opposition has strongly condemned a recent shocking incident in Manipur, where a disturbing video has surfaced on social media. In this video, a tribal man's body is shown being set on fire in a trench. Although the police have claimed that the video appears to be from early May and are currently investigating the case, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) expressed deep sadness and shame over the incident.
The INDIA, in a message shared on social media, lamented the incident, stating, "This is from Manipur!! Kuki tribal youth burnt alive in Manipur, The incident of passing away is extremely sad and shameful. Modi ji is expressing sorrow about the neighboring country but failed to Save Manipur..," highlighting their frustration with the government's response.
The horrifying seven-second video circulated widely on WhatsApp groups in Manipur. In the video, the man, wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage trousers, is seen lying in a trench. His face appears to have been brutally injured, and his body is engulfed in flames.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, an MP from the Shiv Sena party and a partner of the INDIA bloc, also reacted to the incident, describing it as "yet another horrific video emerging from Manipur" and emphasizing that the ongoing tragedy