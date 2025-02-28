Over 11.69 lakh devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath on Mahashivaratri

Prayagraj / Varanasi: Varanasi experienced a significant influx of devotees during the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, with over 1.169 million worshippers visiting the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, local authorities implemented extensive security measures, efficient crowd management, and essential facilities for the attendees. Under the guidance of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration, arrangements were put in place to ensure a smooth darshan experience.

From the early hours of the morning, long lines of devotees gathered at the temple, eager to perform sacred rituals. Devotees offered their prayers and conducted the traditional ‘Jalabhishek’ with great devotion. The spiritual fervour transformed Varanasi into a sea of faith, with a continuous stream of visitors flocking to the holy city.

The flow of devotees remained steady throughout Mahashivaratri. By morning, hundreds of thousands had already completed their darshan, and the numbers continued to grow as the day went on. Enhancing the grandeur of the celebrations, the Yogi government arranged a special aerial flower shower over Kashi on Wednesday, showing appreciation for the deep religious sentiments of the devotees.

Helicopters released flowers over Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Ganga ghats, creating a divine atmosphere. This spectacular floral tribute elevated the spiritual enthusiasm of the devotees, making this Mahashivaratri a truly memorable event in the city of Lord Shiva.