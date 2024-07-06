  • Menu
Over 20,000 visit Amarnath

Srinagar: More than 20,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday, taking the number of devotees who have had 'darshan' of the naturally formed ice lingam so far to over 1.5 lakh, officials here said.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29 from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal.

