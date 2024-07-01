Over 2,500 violators booked till June 15

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police booked more than 2,500 violators for driving in the incorrect lane till June 15 this year, 250 per cent higher than the last year’s challans, officials said on Sunday.

The maximum number of challans reported was 572 at the IGI Airport circle, they said.

According to the officials, the Delhi Traffic Police has observed a significant increase in the number of prosecutions for lane discipline violations in the current year.

In an effort to enhance road safety and reduce traffic congestion, stricter measures have been implemented to ensure that motorists adhere to proper lane driving. The unit has intensified surveillance and enforcement activities across the city, deploying additional personnel to monitor traffic flow and identify offenders, the officials said.

“The statistics reveal that in 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police booked 2,577 violators for driving in the incorrect lane, a significant increase from the 732 challans issued in 2023. This represents an almost 252 per cent rise in prosecutions over the previous year,” the officials stated.

Additionally, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted an analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024, they said.