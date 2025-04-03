Over 30 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to be built in Delhi: Pankaj

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to establish 34 to 36 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Wednesday.

"We are planning to set up around 34 or 35 kendras. I can’t confirm the exact number right now - it could be 30 or 36. We will reveal the final figure within the next 15 to 20 days."

Singh further slammed the opposition AAP over the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

"I would advise the Opposition (AAP) to learn to face the truth. If there is a CAG report, they should at least sit down and review the mistakes they have made. They have cheated the people of Delhi and committed errors. Who will stop them from paying the fines for these mistakes and accepting the truth?" he stated.

Citing the CAG reports presented during the Delhi Assembly Budget session, showcasing many irregularities of the AAP regime, Pankaj Singh said: "Those involved in scams will not be spared. We are focused on our work, and our party genuinely cares about the health system and is taking steps to improve healthcare infrastructure."

Meanwhile, the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government has allocated Rs 12,893 crore for the health sector in the 2025-26 budget to support key initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the establishment of two new medical colleges, and the addition of 16,186 beds in government hospitals.

A significant portion of the budget will support flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), aimed at providing financial protection and affordable healthcare to more families in the capital.

Additionally, Rs 1,666.66 crore has been allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to enhance critical care blocks and diagnostic facilities. Rs 320 crore will be used to set up 400 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), also known as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs).

The budget also includes Rs 9.92 crore for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, aimed at digitising patient records and improving access to healthcare services.

Furthermore, Rs 147.64 crore has been allocated to expand financial protection under AB-PMJAY, ensuring that more families benefit from free, cashless treatment for serious illnesses.