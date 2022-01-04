Over 40 lakh jabbed on Day 1 

New Delhi: Vaccination opened for teens in the 15 to 17 age group on Monday amid the third Covid wave in India as cases surge in multiple cities. Over 40 lakh teens got their first dose on Day 1, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said.

"Well done Young India! Over 40 lakhs between 15-17 age group received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 pm. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive," the Health Minister tweeted.

The vaccination drive was carried out in consultation with schools at hospitals and health centres.

A large number of schools and other educational institutions were used as vaccination centres as well. Those born in 2007 and before are eligible for the vaccine. Chief Ministers of several states launched the teen vaccine drives.

The Union Health Ministry has said only Covaxin will be administered to teens and additional doses of the vaccine will be sent to all States and Union Territories. On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for the 15-18-year age group will begin from January 3. The administration of the third dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens will begin from January 10.