Overcome disability to achieve culinary success

Chef Gauri Kaushish Varma, the visionary founder of Confect, left an indelible mark on the latest season of Shark Tank India. Her remarkable pitch not only impressed the sharks but also captivated the nation. Without a sense of smell, her incredible journey shows us unrelenting passion and innovative spirit.

She stole the show, demonstrating her keen understanding of the market. "The brand had reached its turnover due to its market presence when I entered the tank. I have excellent market navigation skills," she explained, highlighting her strategic approach. Initially, she aimed to expand Confect's presence in foreign markets but later agreed to a deal with Shark Namita Thapar to focus on the Indian market, showcasing her adaptability and willingness to pivot.

Her decision to partner with Namita Thapar was driven by her desire to close the knowledge gap in the distribution model. "I was able to close this knowledge gap in the distribution model thanks to Namita Thapar," she said, emphasising the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing. Despite facing criticism, she remained confident in her choice, underscoring the significance of adapting to the Indian market. "I'm a really vibe-catching person and I could identify with Namita Thapar as soon as I stepped in. Her joyful smile was what made the difference!" Chef Gauri's ability to connect with others and build meaningful relationships has been instrumental in her success.

A background in a business-oriented family and her love for statistics have contributed significantly to her success. Her unique approach to hiring and training staff has also been instrumental in Confect's growth. "They know how to run their respective homes on a budget," she explained, discussing her hiring process. By recognising the value of unconventional skills and experiences, she has created a diverse and dynamic team. She aims to transform India's confectionery sector and inspire others with her innovative approach and passion for excellence.

Chef Gauri hopes to have an intimate brunch with Elon Musk and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in five years. "I have supported the lady since day one; she is my ideal business partner," she said, admiring Priyanka's strength and determination.















