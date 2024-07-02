Overhead Water Tank Collapse In Mathura: 2 Dead, 11 Injured

At least two people died and 11 others were injured after being buried under the debris of a collapsed overhead water tank in a densely populated area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Sunday, police reported.



The incident occurred in Krishna Vihar Colony, resulting in the deaths of two women, Sundari (65) and Sarita (27). The collapse also damaged nearby structures, causing water to flood into houses.



Several teams from Mathura Police conducted a rescue operation at the scene. At least 13 people, including five women, were rescued and rushed to the District Hospital for treatment.

The injured individuals include Saraswati (45), Baby (52), Kamlesh (65), Nikunja (22), Mili (18), Prince (6), Gaurishankar (84), Mahavir (50), Vipindra (34), and Ramesh Chand (66). Later, Nawab (35), one of the injured, was referred to Agra's SN Medical College due to his deteriorating condition.

The district administration called in teams from the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to expedite the rescue operation.



Mathura's District Magistrate, Shailendra Kumar Singh, stated, "A 2,500-kilolitre overhead water tank collapsed in Krishna Vihar Colony at around 5 pm amid rain. Two women died in the incident while 11 others were injured. One of them was referred to Agra in serious condition. An Army team has been called in, and the local fire brigade is conducting rescue operations."



He added that the removal of debris is ongoing and several people are still likely to be trapped. The construction of the water tank, completed in 2021, will be investigated as it collapsed just three years after being built by the Jal Nigam at a cost of Rs 6 crore under the Gangajal Drinking Water Project.



Following the incident, BJP MLA from Mathura-Vrindavan, Shrikant Sharma, visited the hospital to speak with the injured. Regarding potential action against the contractor, he said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. The District Magistrate has been directed to lodge an FIR and launch a probe. I want to assure people that strict action will be taken against the accused after the investigation."