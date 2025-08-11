Live
- Cigarettes, bidis, chewable tobacco continue to silently raise cancer risks in youth: Experts
- Mamata slams ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ makers for misrepresenting Khudiram Bose
- ‘Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum’ celebrated at NSU
- Gokulashtami fete at SV Gosala on Aug 16
- iPhone 17 Air Leak Reveals Screen Size and Key Details Ahead of Launch
- Independence Day 2025: Is It 78th Or 79th I-Day In India?
- ‘Indira Vihar’ auditorium inaugurated
- Owaisi Questions Government on Rising Microfinance Loan Delinquencies
- Farmers demand bridge over Korra Vagu
- 52-carat diamond reportedly found in Paritala
Owaisi Questions Government on Rising Microfinance Loan Delinquencies
In a recent session of the Lok Sabha on 11th August, AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi raised pertinent questions regarding the alarming...
In a recent session of the Lok Sabha on 11th August, AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi raised pertinent questions regarding the alarming surge in microfinance loan delinquencies, which have reportedly soared by 163 per cent, reaching Rs. 43,000 crore in the financial year 2024-25.
Owaisi queried whether the Government was aware of this significant increase and sought to understand the underlying factors contributing to the spike, particularly among small borrowers. He highlighted the critical need to assess the financial risks this trend poses not only to Non-Banking Financial Companies-Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) and small finance banks but also to the broader credit ecosystem as a whole.
Furthermore, Owaisi pressed for information on whether the Government is contemplating any corrective measures to mitigate the further deterioration of microloan portfolios. He called for clarity on any proposed frameworks that could address the ongoing issues within the microfinance sector.