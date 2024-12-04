Packaged drinking water 'high-risk food'

New Delhi: India's food regulating body has put packaged drinking water and mineral water in the "high-risk food" category. According to a notification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), these products will now be subject to inspections and audits. The move comes after the government's October decision to eliminate the need for Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for these products. Under the updated guidelines, manufacturers and processors must undergo mandatory inspections before being granted licenses or registrations.

Businesses operating in high-risk food categories, such as packaged drinking water, are now required to undergo annual audits conducted by FSSAI-recognised third-party food safety agencies.

FSSAI's move to label packaged drinking water and mineral water as "high-risk food" isn't something to worry about. It doesn't mean these products are unsafe. Instead, it ensures stricter safety checks.

Manufacturers and businesses will now have to go through regular inspections and yearly audits to maintain quality and safety for consumers. This measure enables the enforcement of stricter safety protocols.

Previously, the packaged drinking water industry had advocated for streamlined regulations, including the removal of dual certification requirements by both BIS and FSSAI.