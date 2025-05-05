Pahalgam Police Chief Transferred Days After Deadly Terror Attack In Kashmir

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Pahalgam Police Station has been transferred following the recent terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Officer Reyaz Ahmed has been reassigned to Anantnag, with Inspector Peer Gulzar Ahmed taking over as the new SHO of Pahalgam, according to official sources.

The administrative reshuffle extends beyond Pahalgam, with five additional police officers being transferred, including the SHOs of Aishmuqam, Srigufwara, and Kokernag. These changes were outlined in an order issued by the Anantnag Superintendent of Police.

The transfers come in the aftermath of one of Kashmir's most devastating recent attacks, where Pakistan-based terrorists opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam's Barisan Valley on April 22. The majority of the 26 victims were security personnel, with tourists also among those killed in the point-blank assault.

Despite an extensive manhunt lasting nearly two weeks, the identified terrorists—including both Pakistani nationals and local operatives—remain at large. In response, Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a comprehensive anti-terror operation throughout the region, detaining numerous individuals suspected of terrorist activities or providing support to terror organizations.

Intelligence reports indicate that warnings about potential threats to tourists had been issued days before the attack, particularly cautioning those staying in accommodations on the outskirts of Srinagar near the Zabarwan range foothills.