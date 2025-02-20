Pak links row: Probe report will be fatal for Gaurav Gogoi, Cong, says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said explosive things in the Assembly regarding the alleged Pakistan links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

He claimed that once the full investigation of Assam Police will be made public, it will be “fatal” for the Congress party and the impact will be “huge”.

Sarma said, “Pakistani national Ali Sheikh against whom the state government has filed an FIR for his comments that could disturb internal harmony in the country, travelled to India at least 18 times between 2010 and 2018, Assam Police has found in its preliminary investigation.”

He stated, “The SIT probing the matter found only in three days that Sheikh travelled multiple times to India. In the detailed investigation, we will get to know who brought him to India and who met Sheikh. This information will be revealed in the next few days.”

“The initial information I got in this matter will be very fatal for the Congress party. It will be very difficult for them to handle,” the Chief Minister added.

“Yesterday I told Pradyut Bordoloi through a post that do not criticise me for politics. This matter is going to be huge,” Sarma continued.

“I am, as a responsible person, standing in the Assembly saying that the impact of the whole thing will be huge in Assam Politics,” he added.

The CM aimed his guns towards Congress leader Debabrata Saikia and said, “Saikia questioned how far Assam Police can investigate in this matter. Yes, we will go to the farthest level and then if required we will transfer the case to the NIA.”

Referring to the recent Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee report on the cash-for-job scam that mentioned links of tainted official Rakesh Paul to former CM Tarun Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma said, “The committee report was just 10 per cent. This Pak links matter is 1000 per cent and it is going to be huge.”

The CM taking a dig at Gaurav Gogoi, said, “Some people tried to make me a villain and depicted them (Congress leaders) as hero, and now gradually people will come to know about their actual character.”

Sarma also said, “I promise Assam Assembly that we will come with a detailed report of the investigation in August. Please give us three months for the investigation. This will be huge. I know the facts and these are informally with me. But everything must be in written form. We will table the information in the Assembly and it will shake the political system.”



