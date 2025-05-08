Live
- James Rew called up to England Test squad in place of Jordan Cox
- Beauty Tricks to Make Your Face Look Slimmer and More Sculpted
- Beauty Hacks to Sculpt a Slimmer, More Defined Face
- Xiaomi India launches Xiaomi QLED FX Pro and 4K FX series with Fire TV built-in
- You've given your best to Indian cricket as a player and as captain: Sachin lauds Rohit's Test career
- Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC permits son of Ashish Mishra to visit family every weekend
- Pakistan Reacts to India's Operation Sindoor: PM Shehbaz Sharif and Security Measures
- Hotel fire impact: Bengal govt mulling SOPs for all rooftop eateries
- Sattva Group Partners with Sankalp India Foundation to Launch Blood Donation Drive on World Thalassemia Day
- Mother's Day 2025: Date, Origins, Importance, and Ways to Celebrate
Pakistan Reacts to India's Operation Sindoor: PM Shehbaz Sharif and Security Measures
Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has responded to India’s Operation Sindoor, vowing revenge for the attacks.
In response to India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan spoke for the first time. He said that they would take revenge for the attacks on their country.
Addressing the nation, he mentioned that they know how to respond appropriately and that the country and its forces stand united.
He added, "They (India) may think we are retreating, but they have forgotten that this is a courageous country."
On the other hand, in light of the Indian military actions on terror camps, Pakistan has taken precautions and declared a nationwide red alert. All hospital staff have been instructed to be on emergency duty.
The country has announced the closure of its airspace for 48 hours. However, by Wednesday evening, air traffic on major routes is expected to resume. Educational institutions in Islamabad and Punjab have been closed, and security forces have been placed on high alert.
Additionally, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General revealed that 26 people have died and 46 others have been injured in the attacks carried out by India.