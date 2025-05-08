Pakistan Reacts to India's Operation Sindoor: PM Shehbaz Sharif and Security Measures

In response to India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan spoke for the first time. He said that they would take revenge for the attacks on their country.

Addressing the nation, he mentioned that they know how to respond appropriately and that the country and its forces stand united.

He added, "They (India) may think we are retreating, but they have forgotten that this is a courageous country."

On the other hand, in light of the Indian military actions on terror camps, Pakistan has taken precautions and declared a nationwide red alert. All hospital staff have been instructed to be on emergency duty.

The country has announced the closure of its airspace for 48 hours. However, by Wednesday evening, air traffic on major routes is expected to resume. Educational institutions in Islamabad and Punjab have been closed, and security forces have been placed on high alert.

Additionally, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General revealed that 26 people have died and 46 others have been injured in the attacks carried out by India.











