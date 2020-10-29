'Pakistan Released Abhinandan Varthaman Fearing Attack From India'

Pakistan's Muslim League leader Ayaz Sadique has disclosed and described the sequence of events that happened prior to the release of the Indian brave soldier wing commander Abhinandan Vardhaman.

His statements reveal the fear that Pakistan has about India and Prime Minister Modi. He has reproduced the statement of foreign minister Md Khureshi during his speech in Pakistan Parliamentary meeting.

The Pakistan Muslim League N leader revealed the details during Pakistan's parliamentary meeting. He l detailed about the incidence that took place in 2019 February.

It was mandatory for Imran Khan to release Abhinandan as a token of peace as there was no other option for him. Sadique recalled what happened during the parliament meeting. "The meeting was arranged on that day. But Imran had refused to attend that meeting. Pakistan's army chief Bajwa's legs were trembling and he was perspiring when he came to attend the meeting. Mohammad Qureshi knew the reason for his plight. That was when Qureshi suggested release of Abhinandan fearing India would attack Pakistan before night 9 pm."

Ayaaz Sadique who disclosed these details during his Parliament speech added that Pakistan released Abhinandan out of fear. This statement of Aayaz Sadique has created uproar in India.

BJP leaders are using this as a weapon and phoo phooing Rahul Gandhi for doubting Surgical and Air strikes ordered by PM Modi. BJP's national press correspondent Sambeeth Pathra has tweeted asking Rahul to look at the fear that Pakistan has about India and Modi.