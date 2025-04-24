Pakistan Takes Strong Measures Against India Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to India's actions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has suspended several agreements with India.

On Thursday, Pakistan:

Suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement.

Closed the Wagah border crossing and blocked airspace for Indian airlines.

Paused all trade with India.

Declared that any attempt to divert water from the Indus River would be considered an Act of War.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will hold all bilateral agreements with India in abeyance until India stops allegedly supporting terrorism inside Pakistan and disregards international law. The Wagah border will remain closed, and cross-border transit will be suspended.

Meanwhile, India downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan and suspended the Indus Water Treaty. India also expelled Pakistani military attachés and closed the Attari land-transit post in retaliation for the terror attack. India's diplomatic moves included reducing the staff of both embassies and declaring several Pakistani diplomats Persona Non Grata.

The Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians, has pushed bilateral relations between the two countries to a new low.