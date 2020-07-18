Pakistani trespasser arrested at LoC

Jammu & Kashmir: A Pakistani trespasser was arrested by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The trespasser was found moving into this side in Nowshera sector late Friday night and was immediately arrested," says an official. The official said that the man was being questioned. He added, "This is the second such arrest along the LoC in the past four days."

On July 15, Abdul Rehman (28), a resident of Nakyal village in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested when he sneaked into this side from across the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district.