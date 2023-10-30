Pandian conducts pre-dawn inspection of metro site in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: 5T Chairman V K Pandian visited Trisula in Cuttack around 4.30 am on Sunday, and inspected the construction site of the metro rail project. Pandian was accompanied by Development Commissioner Anu Garg and IT Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra, besides senior officials of Cuttack district administration and Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation.

Trisulia has been planned as a major traffic hub as part of the metro corridor that will connect Bhubaneswar to Cuttack. The central depot will be located near Trisulia. The command and control centre, as well as the maintenance and stabling facilities, will also come up here. A new bus stand is being constructed at Trisulia Square, which will be integrated with the upcoming metro.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, Pandian reviewed the work of the proposed metro rail project as directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The first phase of the project will connect Bhubaneswar airport with Trisulia Square, via Chandrasekharpur, Jaydev Vihar, Vani Vihar, Master Canteen and Rajmahal Square.

Pandian, who was appointed to his present post and given Cabinet minister rank after taking voluntary retirement as an IAS officer on October 23, expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the various departments and agencies, and directed officials to complete the preparatory works in time, before the foundation stone for the project is laid by the Chief Minister on January 1, the statement said.

He instructed officials that the works must be monitored very closely, observing the principles of 5T (teamwork, technology, transparency, timely completion of work leading to transformation) to ensure the completion of the project within four years, it said.

He asked officials to ensure that other modes of transport are aligned with metro rail stoppages for seamless movement of passengers, and also advised for planning the project in such a way that it has enough room for future expansions, it added.

The Chief Minister announced the project on April 1 on the occasion of Odisha Day. A master plan for extending the metro rail to other areas of Bhubaneswar, besides Khurda, Puri and Cuttack, is also being developed with the assistance of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Pandian also made a ‘’surprise visit’’ to the newly-constructed Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) to get feedback from people. He interacted with passengers, vendors, service providers, bus operators and other staff members. He also visited the redeveloped Taldanda canal. He advised that the visual aesthetics along the canal should be maintained so that it continues to be a recreational hub for the people of Cuttack city.

Pandian visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday and reviewed the works for the heritage corridor project.