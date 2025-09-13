Live
Panel headed by ex-HC judge bans VIP passes at Bankey Bihari temple
Mathura: The Bankey Bihari temple’s High-Powered Management Committee has announced several major decisions, including the immediate discontinuation of VIP passes, live-streaming of darshans and new operational timings. The committee, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Ashok Kumar, convened on Thursday. According to a press statement shared by the information department here, the committee has decided to adjust the temple’s daily “darshan” schedule.
In summer, the temple will be open from 7 am to 12:45 pm and from 4:15 pm to 9:45 pm. The winter timings will be 8 am to 1:45 pm and 4 pm to 9:15 pm. To manage the large crowds and ensure fairness, the committee has banned all VIP passes and authorised the Mathura senior superintendent of police (SSP) to ensure that devotees start using only the designated entry and exit gates within three days.
It has also advised that the temple’s security be handed over to a professional agency, preferably one that hires retired Army personnel.
The committee has also initiated steps to improve financial transparency and infrastructure. It has requested for a special audit of the temple’s finances. Furthermore, a structural audit of the temple building and premises has been proposed to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee.
The committee has also ordered the opening of a room adjacent to the sanctum sanctorum. A special supervisory committee has been formed for this purpose, including the auditor, the civil judge and circle officer of Vrindavan and a representative from the Goswami community.