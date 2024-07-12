Live
- MLA Ganesh Distributes Cheques to Temple Committee Members for Bonala Utsavs Celebration
- Biden battles worst crisis of his 50-year career
- Peak XV Partners opens applications for 10th cohort of 'Surge' programme in India
- Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka meets Odisha CM, seeks cooperation for SCCL Naini project
- Divyanka's money issues sorted, to get emergency certificate from embassy after theft in Europe
- Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy shoot dreamy 'baarish wala romance’ for 'Kundali Bhagya'
- Shaheen Afridi is likely to miss Bangladesh Tests due to birth of his first child
- West Indies not harnessing present talent, Test cricket issues can’t be solved with money: Lara
- Kumaraswamy asks NMDC to commit to production target of 100 million tonnes
- South Korea vows to strengthen solidarity with France
Just In
Panel to look into row involving IAS officer
The Centre on Thursday formed a single-member panel to check the "candidature claims and other details" of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of allegedly misusing disability and OBC quota to secure a position in the service.
New Delhi : The Centre on Thursday formed a single-member panel to check the "candidature claims and other details" of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of allegedly misusing disability and OBC quota to secure a position in the service. An additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will inquire into the matter and submit a report within two weeks.
"The central government has constituted a single-member committee, chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary to government of India to verify the candidature claims and other details of Ms. Puja Manorma Dilip Khedkar, a candidate of Civil Services Examination-2022 and earlier CSEs. The committee will submit its report in 2 weeks," the Personnel Ministry said in a statement.
The 34-year-old probationary officer has been accused of allegedly misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). She was transferred on Monday to Washim from Pune over allegations of bullying and entitled behaviour. Earlier in the day, she took charge as an assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in Vidarbha region.