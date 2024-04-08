Dhenkanal: Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP’s Dhenkanal Lok Sabha candidate Rudra Narayan Pany is known for his personal contacts with people. He often reaches out to people both in urban and rural areas during times of adversity.

Pany has started his political campaign in full swing in undivided Dhenkanal district.

After the declaration of his name as BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate, he has renewed his efforts to interact with people. Pany interacts with people through social media and ‘chai pe charcha.’

The Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Pallahara, Talcher and Angul. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mahesh Sahoo of BJD won the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha poll by defeating his nearest rival Rudra Pany of the BJP by a margin of 35,412 votes. Tathagata Satpathy of the BJD had won the seat thrice from 2004 to 2014.

Pany had contested the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha elections as BJP candidate in 2009 and bagged 2,08,296 votes, in 2014 he secured 3,15,917 votes and in 2019 Pany got 4,87,472 votes. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice .

Pany emphasised the trust the nation places in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to progress. He became a natural choice of the BJP for Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat as Union minister Dhamendra Pradhan was fielded by the party from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat. Pany hopes to capitalise on Modi’s popularity and development agenda to increase his votes.