Parents and teachers protested in front of CM Residence to open schools for primary students

New Delhi: Teachers and parents protested in Delhi demanding the opening of schools for children from nursery to 8th grade. Teachers and guardians gathered outside the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday under the banner of the Delhi State Public School Management Association. During this time, the parents have demanded the government to provide the facility of online studies as well as offline studies for children up to 8th standard.

Schools were opened for students from January 18 of 10th and 12th classes, following the detention from March 2020, under the aegis of Corona. In the second phase, schools were opened for students of 9th and 11th from 5th February. But there are still online classes for students up to 8th grade.

Association president RC Jain said that the parents have come due to compulsion in the demonstration. Children of parents study from corporation to private schools. Many of these are parents who cannot afford online classes. Under this, we demand that, Classes should now be conducted in offline mode along with online classes and only 25 per cent children should be called to school at a time.