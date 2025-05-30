Parents overjoyed as son prepares for Space Mission

Lucknow: A wave of joy has swept through Lucknow as Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to join Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, set to launch on June 8.

Expressing their happiness, Group Captain Shukla's parents shared their excitement about their son's upcoming journey to space. His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, extended his best wishes for the successful completion of the mission.

"We are delighted. Now, his goal has been achieved. He has been preparing for this since 2019. The mission will start on June 8. I wish this mission to be successful. It is a matter of pride for the nation. He is ready. He will complete his mission. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It is possible because of their help," Shambhu Dayal said, expressing his gratitude for the help from the government.

His mother, Asha Shukla, credited her daughter-in-law and Captain Shukla's wife for her role in this achievement.

"It is a big achievement. We are proud of him. We wish him all the best and success.