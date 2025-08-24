Live
Parishad demands opening of bauxite mines
Bhubaneswar: A large number of people of Kalahandi district on Friday staged demonstration demanding immediate opening of bauxite mines to secure their livelihoods. The villagers, under the banner of Lanjigarh Anchalik Vikash Parishad (LAVP), took out a rally led by Sridhar Pesnia, president of the outfit. The tribals’ rally also got support of the local people.
A number of district level leaders, including Lanjigarh block vice-chairman, members of Zilla Parishad and others, said that there is no point to import bauxite when large deposits remain unexplored in Kalahandi.
