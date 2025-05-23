Parishad seeks gram sabha to start bauxite mining

Bhawanipatna: The local organisation, Lanjigarh Anchalik Vikash Parishad, submitted a memorandum to three MLAs of Kalahandi district seeking to start bauxite mining in Lanjigarh. The members, led by Parishad president Sridhar Pesnia, met Bhawanipatna MLA Sagar Charan Das, Lanjigarh MLA Pradeep Kumar Dishari and Dharamgarh MLA Sudhir Ranjan Pattajoshi and submitted the memorandum demanding a Gram Sabha to tap the vast mineral potential with full community participation, spur inclusive development, generate employment and attract investment in one of Odisha’s under developed regions.

Dishari said, “We will take up this issue with the Odisha government for the continuous supply of bauxite to Vedanta plant at Lanjigarh. We will raise the issue for the development of the people of Lanjigarh and nearby areas.”

Sagar Charan Das reiterated his support for the local people. Pattajoshi said, “It is a policy matter and I am sure Odisha government will take necessary steps for the same. We will bring this issue to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Mines Minister.”

Lanjigarj block chairperson Kamala Patra, vice chairperson Sanjiv Kumar Naik, Parishad secretary Nirmal Samal, Zilla Parishad member Parakhita Naik, Parishad treasurer Maheswar Pati and local leader Dhana Majhi were among others who met the MLAs.