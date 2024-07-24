Parliament Monsoon Session: Budget Debate And Opposition Protests Set For Wednesday

On the third day of the monsoon session of Parliament, a debate will be held over the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Opposition MPs plan to stage a protest on the Parliament stairs on Wednesday, criticizing the Budget as "discriminatory" and claiming it neglects states governed by opposition parties.



Additionally, a 12-member delegation of farmers' union leaders, including Jagdeep Singh Dhalewal from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), will meet with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Parliament around 11 am on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of creating "unnecessary ruckus" over the NEET issue. Rijiju stated, "The Opposition is making unnecessary noise about NEET. Rahul Gandhi must apologize for his incorrect statement accusing the entire examination system of fraud, especially when the Supreme Court has clearly stated there is no systemic issue undermining the examination system."

Rijiju added, "Any error or fraud by individuals should be addressed appropriately. It's wrong to label the whole system as fraudulent. We must respect the Supreme Court's judgment."