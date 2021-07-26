Parliament not functioning as legitimate demands of Oppn not met: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: After Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted by the Opposition over demands for a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, Congress Chief Whip in Parliament Jairam Ramesh said

Parliament is not functioning because the Government is not agreeing to the legitimate demands of the parties.

He said, "The entire Opposition is united to have a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue in the presence of the Prime Minister or the Home Minister and announce a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry into the scandal."

Leader of Opposition in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Opposition notice under rule 267 is not being allowed. He has given notice "That the House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus snooping, spying and surveillance scandal that has undermined our democracy and Constitutional rights and to have a Supreme Court monitored enquiry announced immediately."

On Monday, the Opposition forced repeated adjournments in the House as it was first adjourned till 12 noon, then till 2 p.m. and then again after several adjournments, for the day.

Pandemonium broke after the Chair disallowed a suspension notice moved by the opposition parties on the issue of the 'Pegasus Project'.

The Opposition shouted slogans and held placards in the well of the House and demanded a discussion on the snooping issue which was not allowed by the Chair.

The Deputy Chairman tried to run the House during Question Hour where some questions were asked but the replies could not be heard, after which the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

Earlier, the chairman M. Venkiah Naidu said the notice by T. Siva, E. Kareem and Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed which led to a ruckus in the House that forced the Chair to adjourn it till 12 noon.

The floor leaders of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Kharge, to devise a strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue and jointly decided to press their demands.