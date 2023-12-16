Live
- PKL: V Ajith Kumar's 16-point performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register heart-stopping victory
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
Just In
Parliament security breach: sixth accused arrested
Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, on charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence, official sources said.
New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, on charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence, official sources said.
He will be produced before the Patiala House Court later in the day and police are likely to seek his custody to interrogate him.
On Thursday, after Lalit Jha and Mahesh reached Kartavya Path police station and surrendered, both were taken to the Special Cell for investigation.
Jha was placed under arrested, while Mahesh was detained for questioning. During the inquiry, Kailash's involvement emerged, leading to his detention.
Jha, identified as the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy, was reportedly present outside Parliament, accompanied by Mahesh and Kailash, both of whom have now been apprehended by police and are being grilled.
Mahesh had communicated with Jha and others through a Facebook group named 'Bhagat Singh Fan Page.'