Parliament Set For Crucial Debate On Pahalgam Terror Attack And Military Response

Following a week of parliamentary disruptions, the Monsoon Session is poised to commence substantive deliberations regarding the Pahalgam terror incident and Operation Sindoor beginning Monday. Both the ruling NDA coalition and opposition parties have prepared their senior leadership to participate in comprehensive debates scheduled across the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers.

The government's response will be articulated by key cabinet members including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Unofficial sources suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi might also participate in the proceedings, though no formal confirmation has been issued.

Parliamentary leadership has arranged for a 16-hour debate format spanning both houses, focusing specifically on the April 22 attack that resulted in 26 civilian casualties and the subsequent military operation. The discussion framework was mutually agreed upon by government and opposition representatives on July 25.

The Congress party has designated Gaurav Gogoi to initiate the opposition's arguments, with subsequent contributions planned from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda, Praneeti Shinde, Saptagiri Ulaka, and Bijendra Ola. Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to deliver his remarks during Tuesday's session.

Notable among the confirmed speakers are representatives from various political parties including Rajnath Singh, Bajyant Panda, Tejaswi Surya, Sanjay Jaiswal, Anurag Thakur, and members from TDP, SP, AITC, DMK, and NCP factions.

A significant development concerns Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's participation status. Internal party sources indicate Tharoor will likely abstain from the debate, having failed to submit the required speaking request to the Congress Parliamentary Party office. This absence could generate controversy given Tharoor's recent leadership of an international delegation addressing the India-Pakistan situation, which reportedly conflicted with his party's official position.

Tharoor's public endorsement of government policies and the temporary cessation of hostilities has created friction within Congress ranks, particularly among members who maintain critical stances toward the administration's approach.

Opposition leadership, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, has consistently challenged the government over alleged intelligence shortcomings and questioned India's international diplomatic support. These criticisms have intensified following claims by US President Donald Trump regarding American mediation efforts between India and Pakistan, assertions that the Indian government has categorically refuted.

The parliamentary debate represents a crucial moment for both government accountability and opposition scrutiny regarding national security responses and diplomatic strategies in the region.