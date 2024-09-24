Parliament should amend POCSO Act: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that Parliament should seriously consider bringing an amendment to the POCSO Act for substituting the term "child pornography" with "child sexual exploitative and abuse material" with a view to reflect more accurately the reality of such offences.

"Parliament should seriously consider to bring about an amendment to the POCSO for the purpose of substituting the term 'child pornography' with 'child sexual exploitative and abuse material' with a view to reflect more accurately on the reality of such offences," it said.

The bench said for those already involved in viewing or distributing child pornography, CBT (cognitive-behavioral therapy) has proven effective in addressing the cognitive distortions that fuel such behaviour. "Therapy programs should focus on developing empathy, understanding the harm caused to victims, and altering problematic thought patterns," it said.