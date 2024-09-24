Live
- US Ambassador Hails Modi As India's Most America-Friendly Prime Minister Ever
- Historians, EO inspect inscriptions at Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Temple
- Woman From Madhya Pradesh Gang-Raped After Humiliating Accused For Splashing Mud
- Sahil’s ton leads India U19 to 9-wkt win; seal Youth ODIs 2-0
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Congress Veteran Kumari Selja Rebuffs BJP's Invitation Amid Party Tensions
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
Just In
Parliament should amend POCSO Act: Supreme Court
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that Parliament should seriously consider bringing an amendment to the POCSO Act for substituting the...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that Parliament should seriously consider bringing an amendment to the POCSO Act for substituting the term "child pornography" with "child sexual exploitative and abuse material" with a view to reflect more accurately the reality of such offences.
"Parliament should seriously consider to bring about an amendment to the POCSO for the purpose of substituting the term 'child pornography' with 'child sexual exploitative and abuse material' with a view to reflect more accurately on the reality of such offences," it said.
The bench said for those already involved in viewing or distributing child pornography, CBT (cognitive-behavioral therapy) has proven effective in addressing the cognitive distortions that fuel such behaviour. "Therapy programs should focus on developing empathy, understanding the harm caused to victims, and altering problematic thought patterns," it said.