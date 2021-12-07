Party President Sonia Gandhi will address the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to be held on 8th December

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party meeting will be held in Parliament on Wednesday. Party sources said that party President Sonia Gandhi will address this meeting. The meeting will begin at 9.30 am in the Central Hall of Parliament.

In this, all the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the Congress party will participate. Sources said that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also be present in this meeting.

The Congress and other opposition parties are demanding quashing of the order suspending 12 MPs for the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Action has been taken against these MPs for indiscipline.